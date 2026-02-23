Ripples Over El-Rufai’s Phone Tapping Comments

Wiretapping: Lawyers back FG on El-Rufai’s prosecution

The recent admission by a former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that phone conversations of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, was tapped has drew the ire of some senior lawyers.

The lawyers, while condemning the action, said the former governor’s admission has put him out as a serious security risk for the nation. El-Rufai had during a live television interview disclosed that the NSA’s phone conversation was intercepted, and that he heard the NSA directing security operatives to detain him.

The former governor bared his mind in the aftermath of a heated verbal exchange with security operatives at the Abuja airport, shortly after his arrival in the country from Egypt. Reports indicated that security officials briefly restrained him and confiscated his international passport before he was escorted out of the airport amid chants from supporters who had gathered to receive him.

Speaking on the incident, El-Rufai alleged that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, ordered his arrest and is behind the alleged attempt to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He claimed that the NSA’s phone conversation was intercepted, and that he heard the NSA directing security operatives to detain him. “The NSA’s call was tapped. Someone tapped his phone. They do that to our calls too, and we heard him saying they should arrest me. “He made the call because we listen to their calls. The government believes it is the only one listening to calls, but we have our ways”, El Rufai said.

Cybercrime charge against El-Rufai

The Department of State Services (DSS) will on Wednesday arraign Nasir El-Rufai before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court in Abuja on a 3-count charge of alleged cybercrime and breach of national security. The charge marked FHC/ABJ/ CR/99/2026 was filed last week Monday by the DSS after the former governor revealed in an interview that the phone line of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, was tapped into.

The 3-count charge reads: “That you Malam Nasir El-Rufai, adult, male, on 13th February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV Station’s Prime Time programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did admit during the interview that you and your cohorts unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 12 (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.

“That you Malam Nasir El-Rufai, adult, male, on 13th February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV Station’s Prime Time programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did state during the interview that you know and relate with certain individual, who unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, without reporting the said individual to relevant security agencies and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.

“That you Malam Nasir El-Rufai, adult, male, and others still at large, sometimes in 2026, within the jurisdiction of this court, did use technical equipments or systems which compromised public safety, national security and instilling reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians by unlawfully intercepting the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to which you admitted during an interview on 13th Feb., 2026 on Arise TV Station’s Prime Time programme in Abuja and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 131 (2) Nigerian Communications Act 2003”.

Lawyers speak

In his comments, a former VicePresident of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Adekunle Ojo (SAN), disclosed that by his utterances, ElRufai has presented a good case for the Federal Government to investigate and, if possible, prosecute. Ojo said: “As much as the law presumes that a man is innocent until his guilt is proved beyond reasonable doubt, Nasir has, by his nature, presented a good case for the state to investigate and, if possible, prosecute.

“An act of unauthorized interception of electronic communication of an officer of government, security official could amount to breach of security. Section 8 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention etc) Act 2015 criminalizes such act. It may interest you to note that similar legislation can be found in United kingdom.

United States of America, Russia and many other countries of the world. “The admission by Nasir is a reflection of the society delinquency among well placed Nigerians who use their influence to encourage insecurity. If well investigated, the admission by Nasir may expose further evidence on insecurity in Nigeria. Nasir may know more than we assumed”. Speaking in the same vein, a senior lawyer, Ige Asemudara, flayed El-Rufai for his comments, saying the remarks has put him out as a serious security risk for Nigeria.

El-Rufai’s comments has put him out as a serious security risk

“That statement by Nasir ElRufai was reckless to say the least and it was very irresponsible for a man of his status to be involved in such criminality. “His admission on a national television that he and others tapped or intercepted high level security communication by the National Security Adviser has put him out as a serious security risk for the nation.

“I am of the view that the charge against him was too hasty. There is a need to interrogate him and further investigate his involvement in serial security breaches in the nation, especially as it relates to leaking high profile security information to bandits, kidnappers and insurgents. “It has become commonplace for classified tactical information of the army to be leaked to the enemies.

ElRufai’s admission is a pointer to the direction to look when searching for the criminals behind such leakage. “The DSS and police must also get El- Rufai to disclose the identity of others working in cahoots with him in intercepting the communication of the NSA and other government officials.

He admitted that there were other persons or another person tapping the calls, he must produce them or disclose their identity. The law must take its course. “However, we must not stop there. The NSA, by charging El-Rufai to court, has tacitly held out that the information El-Rufai said he got in the phone communication he illegally tapped was true.

Therefore, the NSA must assure Nigerians that we are all safe especially activists and political opponents. We will not throw away the baby with the bath water. If El-Rufai’s allegation was true, the government needs to explain to Nigerians”, Asemudara said. In his views, a rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, said El-Rufai’s admission is an indication that the country’s security architecture can be sabotaged. Akingbolu said: “This was a statement taken too far and government should not take it lightly.

If someone can have the temerity to say the phone line of the National Security Adviser (NSA) was bugged, then, it means the security architecture of the country can be sabotaged. “El-Rufai should be interrogated, no one is above the law. The security of the country is more important than anything else. The NSA is the live wire of security architecture in the country and as such if his phone line is not secured, intelligent information will certainly be linked to saboteurs.

This is very dangerous for our democracy”. In his submissions, a Professor of Media Law and Mass Communication, Fassy Yusuf, said El-Rufai’s comment is in breach of the country’s security. “I wish you understand El-Rufai for what he is. He is suffering from short-man syndrome. He wants to be noticed and heard. Otherwise, a former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), a former Minister and a former Governor will not be making such a reckless statement. Even if that was the case, he ought not to have said it out.

“By saying it out, he’s in breach of the country’s security, especially at a time when the nation is facing enormous security challenges in the name of insurgency, kidnapping, militancy, as well as threats posed by Boko Haram. “So, I believe the government knows what to do, I cannot speak for government. No matter how big someone think he is, you cannot be mightier than the law. We must respect the laws of the country. The security of the country must also be respected.

El-Rufai must be prepared to pay the price for his indiscretion”, Yusuf said. Speaking on the issue, a senior lawyer, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, said ElRufai’s comments have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s security. He said: “It is important to clarify that this is not an admission in the strict sense. Nasir El-Rufai did not say that he personally wiretapped the National Security Adviser. What he made was a revelation that the office of the NSA was allegedly subjected to surveillance.

“That distinction matters because an admission implies culpability, whereas a revelation raises questions about who carried out such an operation and under what authority. “If that revelation is true, then the implications are profoundly disturbing. The office of the National Security Adviser sits at the very heart of our security architecture.

If such a high level office can be compromised, it suggests systemic vulnerability at the core of the state. “It would mean that even the President’s communication may not be secure. In that scenario, the issue is not about politics or who did it, but about the security of the nationstate, because a breach at that level places the entire country at risk”. In his views, a senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, noted that the admission by El-Rufai that the NSA phone was bugged, has obviously raised serious security concerns among Nigerians.

El-Rufai’s admission is an indication that the nation’s security architecture can be sabotaged

“It has caused different opinions among the populace. While some say it is possible, others opined that, such claim, at that level, is impossible. “To me, the security implication of El-Rufai’s admission, regardless of the Federal Government filing Cybercrime charges against him, is, if truly, the NSA’s phone was bugged, then, the country is as good as naked before the insurgents, Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers.

“If El-Rufai could make such a statement on a national television, despite the fact that he knows its illegality, such coming from a former governor? Is he calling the bluff of the authority, or he is not aware of what he was saying? The El-Rufai that I know, is very audacious, but this, appears to be so reckless. “Setting aside the illegality of the action, the greatest concern here, is, according to him, not only the government that has the capacity to bug phones, others can also do it.

The question now is, “In the midst of all the national crisis and insecurity, who are the others that can equally bug phones? National Security Adviser’s phone bugged? Nigeria can do better than this. So irritatingly annoying. “There’s always a pre-election drama, and I believe this is one of such, and it’s going to last for so long. Nigerians should wake up”, Olugbemide said. For Bright Enado, the allegation is a serious national security concern. “if it is true, it raises questions about internal intelligence control and possible abuse of surveillance powers.

“Nigeria’s security architecture must operate strictly within constitutional limits, and any unauthorized interception of communication would amount to a breach of the right to privacy guaranteed under Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution. “Surveillance in Nigeria is regulated by law, including provisions under the Cybercrimes Act and other security regulations. Lawful interception must follow due process and judicial authorization.

“If the allegation suggests unauthorized bugging, then it is illegal. If authorized, the public deserves clarification within the bounds of national security. “Cautioned should be made against politicizing security matters, allegations of phone tapping involving top security officials could erode public confidence. “However, the matter touches both constitutional law and national security. No individual, regardless of status, is above the law, and any surveillance outside statutory authorization could amount to executive overreach”, the lawyer noted.