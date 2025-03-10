Ripples Over Creation Of Special Courts For Corruption Cases

Share

Recent moves by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, to create special courts for corruption cases has elicited mixed reactions from lawyers.

While some see the action as a step towards expediting adjudication of corruption cases, others were critical of the action, saying it would occasion judicial compromise, inefficiency and endanger judicial independence. FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed diverse views on the decision of the Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, to designate 48 Justices across various Divisions of the court for the hearing of corruption cases.

While baring their minds, the lawyers said even though the decision of the CJ is a step in the right direction, more still need to be done to ensure quick dispensation of justice on corruption cases across the country.

It would be recalled that the Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, had recently designated no fewer than 48 Justices across various Divisions of Court for the hearing of cases instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The decision of the CJ, which is contained in a statement dated February 13, 2025, and signed by him, is intended to fast-track the prosecution of financial crimes, money laundering, and corruption cases that have long plagued Nigeria’s judicial system.

“The judges assigned to oversee these cases include; Justices I. E. Ekwo, J. O. Abdulmalik, J. K. Omotosho, Emeka Nwite, M. S. Liman, and H. J. Yilwa in the Abuja Division.

“In Lagos, Justices C. J. Aneke, Y. S. Bogoro, D. E. Osiagor, and O. A. Oluseyi have been designated. “Port Harcourt will have Justices P. M. Ayua and A. T. Mohammed handling EFCC cases, while in Calabar, Justice I. L. Ojukwu is assigned. “In Asaba, Justices F. A. Olubanjo and O. A. Agbaje will preside over corruption cases, while Justice H. A. Nganjiwa is designated for Warri. Yenagoa has Justice N. AyoEmmanuel assigned, while Uyo will have Justice C. S. Onah.

“In Kano, Justice S. M. Shuaibu will handle cases, while Bauchi has Justice Aminu Garba. Jos will have Justices D. V. Agishi and S. I. Tanko. “Lafia will see Justices M. O. Olajuwon and A. Onoja-Alapa overseeing EFCC trials. “In Makurdi, Justices M. S. Abubakar and E. R. Joshua have been designated, while in Ilorin, Justice M. O. Awogboro will handle cases.

“Justice B. K. Usman is assigned to Yola, Justice J. K. Dagat to Maiduguri, and Justice F. M. Aminu to Damaturu. “Kaduna will have Justice R. M. Aikawa handling EFCC cases, while in Katsina, Justices A. B. Aliyu and H. Dadan-Garba are assigned. Sokoto will have Justice A. G. Mahmud overseeing financial crime trials.

“In Umuahia, Justices S. B. Onu and K. O. Ogundare will preside, while Awka has Justice E. N. Anyadike. “Justice H. I. O. Oshomah is designated for Abakaliki, while in Enugu, Justices M. G. Umar and F. O.

Appointing more judges’ll have little effect beyond creating an illusion of progress

G. Ogunbanjo are assigned. Owerri will have Justices I. N. Oweibo and C. J. Wigwe-Oreh handling EFCC cases. “Justice C. A. Obiozor is assigned to Benin, Justice B. O. Kuewunmi to Ado-Ekiti, and Justice A. J. Adeyemi to Abeokuta. “In Akure, Justice T. B. Adegoke will handle EFCC corruption cases, while Osogbo has Justice A. A. Demi-Ajayi.

The Ibadan Division will see Justice U. N. Agomoh overseeing EFCC matters”, Justice Tsoho said.. The latest development comes amid public outcry over delayed trials, prolonged adjournment and allegations of judicial interference in cases involving politically exposed persons and corrupt government officials.

Onnoghen’s marching orders

In September 2017, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, announced widespread judicial reforms aimed at strengthening the federal government’s fight against corruption.

As part of these reforms, he directed all heads of courts across the country to compile and submit comprehensive lists of all corruption and financial crime cases being handled by their respective courts to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The former CJN also mandated that heads of courts designate at least one court in their jurisdictions as a special court dedicated to the swift hearing and determination of corruption and financial crime cases, depending on the volume of such cases in their respective areas.

Justice Onnoghen took the firm stance during a special session of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to mark the commencement of the 2017/2018 Legal Year and the swearing-in of 29 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) in Abuja.

To ensure the effectiveness of these new measures, he issued marching orders to all heads of courts to clamp down on both prosecution and defence counsel who engage in unethical delay tactics to stall criminal trials.

To this effect, heads of courts were instructed to report cases of unnecessary delays to the NJC, which would, in turn, escalate them to the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) in the case of SANs, and the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) in the case of other legal practitioners.

Past calls for creation of special courts

Prior to the latest development, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had on July 22, 2009, called for the establishment of specialized courts to handle financial and economic crime cases in the country, aiming to strengthen anti-graft agencies.

Through its former President, Comrade Abdulwaheed Omar, the NLC lamented that increasing evidence suggested the nation’s current criminal justice system was impeding rather than enhancing the course of justice.

This, he argued, has failed to curb the kleptocratic tendencies of the country’s political leadership and other financial and economic crimes.

A former High Court Judge, Justice Sylvester Ehiwarior, had equally in September 2015, in Agbor, Delta State, called for the establishment of special courts to handle financial crime cases in the country. While noting that the establishment of special courts would enhance the administration of justice in the country, Ehiwarior stressed that such courts would speedily dispense with such cases, thereby bringing about sanity in the system.

A former Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Abubakar, had also in April 2018, lent his voice to the call for the establishment of special courts for corruption cases.

In his lecture titled ‘Corruption, Economic and Financial Crimes: Special Courts to the Rescue’, delivered at the 5th Criminal Justice Reform Conference organized by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Asaba, Delta State, Dr Abubakar, insisted that the creation of special courts for corruption cases would remove bottlenecks associated with the adjudication of corruption matters in the conventional courts.

He said, “Establishing a special court to adjudicate over corruption and other financial crimes is one thing we have longed for since the establishment of our Commission.

“The proposal will no doubt put flesh to the provision of Section 61 (3) of the ICPC Act 2000, which requires that Chief Judges of states should designate a court specifically to deal with corruption cases and other related matters. “The clamour for the establishment of such special courts is borne out of the desire to ensure expeditious disposal of such corruption and financial crime cases.

Instances abound where cases pending in our conventional courts are stagnated and unduly delayed.” Dr Abubakar equally contended that the creation of special courts would free-up judges from other responsibilities in view of the fact that most judges are overloaded with different cases.

According to him, “A recent research by the Commission (ICPC) into the reasons for delays in the disposal of corruption cases found that assigning too many cases to one judge was one of the major causes of delays.

“It further revealed that 83 per cent of the respondents endorsed the creation of specialized courts to handle only corruption cases as that would expedite and fast-track the prosecution of such cases and in turn lead to more convictions.”

Dr Abubakar warned that the creation of special courts without full implementation of the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 would not bring the desire turn around in criminal justice system. He referenced wilful delay of court processes especially by defence lawyers in corruption cases to frustrate prosecutions in complete violation of Section 396 (3) of the ACJA Act.

“In as much as the ICPC subscribes to the establishment of special courts, I make bold to say that there would hardly be any difference if the defence lawyers maintain their usual tactics of frustrating the smooth administration of justice.”, he warned.

On October 23 2019, at the second day of the ‘Third EFCC-NJI Capacity Building Workshop for Judges and Justices,’ Mr Umar Abba Mohammed, who served as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), also called for the establishment of Special Courts to handle corruption cases.

Speaking in Abuja while receiving members of the Monitoring Committee of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), who paid him a working visit, Mohammed stated that the only way to minimize delays in the trial of cases was to create Special Courts for financial and economic crimes.

“The delay of cases in court is a challenge for us. This challenge can be addressed if there are Special Courts handling corruption cases,” he said. On her part, a former Chief Judge (CJ) of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, whose presentation is entitled:

“Special Offences Court as a Panacea to Delays in the Prosecution of Economic and Financial Crimes,” noted that internet fraud provided a global worry that called for urgent attention.

While imploring the Nigerian authorities to join the rest of the world in establishing special courts for economic and financial crimes, she observed that the EFCC, in the last few years, has done tremendously well in fighting corruption and decried the delay in the prosecution of cases of economic crimes and corruption.

“Considering the impressive rate at which other countries across the globe, African countries inclusive, have embraced the use of specialised anti-corruption courts, Nigeria should not be left behind. “To create special courts for economic and financial crimes is a task that must be done,” she posited.

Head of EFCC Legal Directorate, Latona Gbolahon, also added his voice, saying special courts should be designated to tackle the dangerous trend of corruption, adding that serious issues of corruption should be handled seriously.

It would be recalled that Ibrahim Magu, the then Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, in his goodwill message at the opening ceremony of the workshop on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, had also called for the establishment of special anticorruption courts in the country to hasten the dispensation of justice in corruption cases.

Lawyers speak

In his comments on the creation of special court for corruption cases by Justice Tsoho, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Amobi Nzelu, expressed scepticism about the impact of appointing 48 Justices for the task.

While acknowledging the move as a “step in the right direction,” he emphasized that the real concern is not the number of judges, but the quality of their judgements.

According to Nzelu, the judiciary has been plagued by inconsistencies in its rulings. The same set of facts, he argued, should lead to similar outcomes, yet different judges often issue contradictory verdicts. This inconsistency, he believes, erodes public trust in the judiciary.

“How can a country thrive when the same situation leads to different judgements?” Nzelu questioned. He also raised doubts about the sincerity of the EFCC in its anticorruption efforts. “The EFCC itself is not prepared to pursue corrupt officials.

Concentrating specific judges on EFCC cases would lead to more efficient case handling

They are only deceiving the public,” he stated. Nzelu further argued that unless the judiciary and the EFCC demonstrate a genuine commitment to impartiality and fairness, appointing more judges will have little effect beyond creating an illusion of progress.

Speaking in the same vein, another member of the Inner Bar, Chief Solo Akuma, disagreed with the notion that designating judges for corruption cases would accelerate judicial processes. Instead, he argued that the strategy might have the opposite effect.

“If we already have ninety something judges in the Federal High Court, and we now designate 48 for corruption cases, that means fewer judges will be handling other matters,” he said.

Akuma maintained that rather than expediting trials, the measure will increase the workload for designated judges, making proceedings even slower. He also highlighted a critical concern about the judicial experience.

“When these judges are eventually elevated to the Court of Appeal, they may lack exposure to other types of cases,” he explained. Moreover, Akuma suggested that the move could be exploited to manipulate judges handling corruption matters. “This thing they do, they use it to compromise those judges,” he warned.

However, expressing divergent views, another silk, Seyi Sowemimo, threw his weight behind the creation of special courts for corruption cases, saying it’s a step in the right direction. He argued that concentrating specific judges on EFCC cases would lead to more efficient case handling.

“If you allocate specific judges to corruption cases, it means they won’t have to deal with multiple other matters. This will likely bring about faster resolutions,” Sowemimo stated.

However, Sowemimo acknowledged that for this strategy to be effective, the judiciary must provide adequate training and resources to the designated judges.

In his submissions, a rights activist, Chief Malachy Ugwummadu, emphasized that the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court has the constitutional authority to assign cases as necessary.

He argued that the designation of judges for corruption cases aligns with broader judicial reforms aimed at prioritizing financial crime matters.

“This partially aligns with the agitation for special courts. Instead of creating entirely new courts, we are now designating specific judges,” he noted.

According to Ugwummadu, similar practices exist in other jurisdictions, including the Lagos State High Court. He believes that designating judges for EFCC cases will help reduce delays often associated with Nigeria’s judicial process. Beyond efficiency, he highlight ed the benefits of judicial specialization.

Many judges, he argued, handle diverse cases ranging from criminal to admiralty matters, adding that designating judges for corruption cases would allow them to build expertise in financial crimes. However, he cautioned that specialization alone would not be sufficient.

“Judges should undergo regular training, and their libraries and work tools must be upgraded to enhance their efficiency,” he added. In his comments, a Lagos-based lawyer, Ige Asemudara, offered a more cautious perspective, acknowledging both the benefits and risks of designating judges for corruption cases.

According to Asemudara, Lagos State has implemented a similar system, and while cases move faster, the results have not always met expectations.

“Yes, corruption cases are handled more quickly, but not as speedily as we had thought,” he said. Asemudara’s primary concern is the risk of judicial bias.

He noted that judges assigned to EFCC cases may unconsciously align themselves with the agency. “Sometimes, judges begin to see themselves as part of the EFCC, rather than as neutral arbiters,” he stated.

Asemudara also expressed concerns about the EFCC’s growing focus on prosecuting internet fraudsters, while seemingly neglecting larger corruption scandals within the government.

“We are seeing more and more cases against internet fraudsters, but what about the large-scale corruption within government institutions?” he asked.

He cautioned that while it is important to expedite corruption cases, judicial independence must not be compromised. Asemudara specifically warned against EFCC-organized training sessions for judges.

“It is unreasonable and an assault on judicial independence for the EFCC to train judges who will preside over their cases,” he said. Instead, he advocated for any necessary training to be conducted solely by the Federal High Court to prevent undue influence.

Furthermore, he criticized the practice of EFCC personnel serving as security operatives for judges handling corruption cases. “Judges must remain independent at all times. Any arrangement that creates an affiliation between the judiciary and the EFCC undermines this principle,” he emphasized.

