Riot As Man United Beats Chelsea To Secure Top-Four

There was a crucial showdown in the Premier League’s top-four battle this evening, as Manchester United hosted Chelsea. Here is what went down at Old Trafford: Manchester United 4 and Chelsea 1

Below is the full time list:

Scorers: Casemiro 6′, Martial 45+5′, Fernandes (P) 73′, Rashford 76′; Félix 89′

It was a quick start from Manchester United, pinning Chelsea deep into their own half in the opening minutes. But the Blues dealt with the pressure and weathered the early storm.

The Londoners perhaps should have snatched an early lead on the break, but somehow Mykhailo Mudryk whiffed on his effort from point-blank range.

They were punished for their wastefulness almost immediately, as Casemiro headed United into the lead from a free-kick to set Old Trafford alight inside seven minutes.

An injury to United star Antony killed the momentum of what was a back-and-forth affair, but Chelsea’s threat began to grow in the dying minutes of the half.

Similarly to their first goal, United punished Chelsea almost immediately after conceding big chances to Chelsea at the other end, as Antony Martial tapped home a Jadon Sancho cross to double the lead right before the break.

Bruno Fernandes rattled the crossbar just two minutes after the restart, sparing Chelsea blushes in the early going of the second half.

Chelsea continued to create handfuls of high-quality scoring chances, but chance after chance was spurned.

The game was all but put to bed in the final 20 minutes, as Bruno Fernandes fired United three ahead from the penalty spot after being tripped up by Wesley Fofana.