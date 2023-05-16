Rio Ferdinand: Colwill Is Chelsea’s Best Defender

Chelsea have made a number of signings at the back in the last two transfer windows with Fofana joining last summer in a deal worth £70 million from Leicester City along with Kalidou Kouliably, who arrived from Napoli for £33 million and Marc Cucurella also joined last summer with Badiashile arriving from Monaco in January.

The Blues are one of the worst teams in the league at the moment as they have shipped 41 goals in 36 league games this season with one of their young stars impressing out on loan in Colwill.

The 20-year-old joined Brighton on a season-long loan deal in the summer and while the futures of a host of Chelsea players are uncertain this summer, Colwill could have a bright future with the club set to turn down any offers for him.

Asked whether United could possibly make a move for the Blues youngster this summer, Ferdinand told VIBE: ‘We ain’t getting him, he’s at Chelsea. They ain’t going to sell him.

‘I think he is the best one they’ve got at Chelsea. He’s better than Fofana and I think he’s better than Badiashile.

‘Have you seen the way he is playing for Brighton? He has gone to Brighton, his team is higher than Chelsea.

‘He is playing unbelievably well in that team. Did you see the way he was slapping that ball around yesterday [on Sunday against Arsenal]?