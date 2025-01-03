Rinehooke, Cross River Advance $350m Railway Project

Share

The ambitious $350 million Grand Litora Railway project, a transformative initiative to connect all major cities in Cross River State, achieved another significant milestone with the presentation of the topographical mapping for the first 104km Calabar-Ugep route.

The event, which took place at the Tinapa Free Zone Resort, recently, reaffirms the commitment of Cross River State and Rinehooke Ltd to the project’ssuccessful execution.

Governor Bassey Otu, who early last year performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the 365km railway line, highlighted the importance of the project as a unifying infrastructure that will link the southern and northern parts of the state, boosting economic growth and connectivity.

The railway project backed by Rinehooke Ltd, an investment company committed to driving innovation and the development of critical infrastructure, will have its main terminals in Calabar and Obudu, while three sub-stations will be located at Ugep, Ikom and Ogoja.

Speaking on the latest development, Nelson Elemi, Founding Partner/CEO of.

Share

Please follow and like us: