RikaotoByMe Raises Nigeria’s Flag At Washington DC Fashion Week

Nigeria’s renowned fashion brand, Rikaoto By Me is listed among international fashion lines that will be walking the prestigious Washington DC fashion week today, 1 October, 2023.

The Washington DC Fashion Week, titled ‘The International Couture Collection Show is slated to take place at The National Housing Center, ATRIUM, Washington, USA.

According to the CEO and creative director of Rikaoto By Me, Maryam Elisha, her brand showcasing their latest collection at the DC Fashion Week is one of her biggest dreams coming true in her career.

The past weeks have been all about behind-the-scenes fittings with models, which include supermodel and Miss Universe Best costume winner, Maristella Okpala headlining the runway for the brand.

The former Beauty Queen turned fashion designer said that she is super excited that her brand will be showcasing at DC Fashion Week on Nigeria’s Independence Day, “Its an honour to raise the Nigerian flag higher to celebrate our independence Day while showing the world that Nigeria fashion has all it takes to be on the world stage,” she said.