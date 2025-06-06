Rihanna’s Net Worth Reportedly Drops By $400m

Share

Barbadian-American singer and songwriter, Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty, better known as Rihanna has stirred reactions on social media amid reports of a $400 million decrease in her net worth.

According to Rap Updates TV, Rihanna’s net worth has decreased from $1.4 billion to $1 billion.

It was alleged by Forbes’ recent reports, that Rihanna’s decrease in net worth stems from struggles in her key businesses.

However, Rihanna has built her fortune through savvy business ventures and lucrative music releases.

With estimated earnings of over $1.7 billion from music, beauty, and fashion endeavors, she has cemented her status as one of the best-selling artists of all time.

