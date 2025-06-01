New Telegraph

Rihanna’s Loses Father To Brief Illness

Popular American singer, Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, has reportedly passed away at the age of 70 in Los Angeles, following a brief illness.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Ronald Fenty passed away on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Los Angeles.

It was further gathered that Rihanna, including her brother, Rajad Fenty, were reportedly present at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre around the time of his passing.

However, Rihanna or her management team remain silent amid the swirling reports.

It would be recalled that Rihanna’s relationship with her father was marked by periods of estrangement and public disputes, including a 2019 lawsuit over unauthorised use of her name and likeness.

