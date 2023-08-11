Rihanna Welcomes Baby Girl With A$AP Rocky

Popular American singer and philanthropist, Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.
According to a family source, Rihanna and her baby girl are both healthy and forming strong bonds in their Los Angeles mansion.
Also, a popular online gossip site called @PopTingz, said the couple welcomed the baby girl on Wednesday, August 9th.
The baby is also said to have similar features to her mother, which is another plus.
The news has brought joy to fans for safe delivery as they flooded her social media page with congratulatory messages.
@SweetestMilla said: “Luckiest girl in the world!”
@bagelluvr45 had one wish: “I wish people would respect her privacy.”
@XuKaifangirl blessed the little one: “Welcome to the world mini Rih u gonna be powerful as your mommy. God bless you”
@betty_turks commented: “I wish her a speedy recovery.”
@nicholasdante_ imagined: “Congrats, awww she gonna have a mini-me running around, matching outfits with her.”
@H0USEOFB4LLOONS declared: “In conclusion, the most stylish child in Hollywood has been born.” @javismotive could only dream: “Imagine being able to say your mother is Rihanna.”
According to Media TakeOut, Rihanna has given birth to her second child, a baby girl. pic.twitter.com/8ZtRxlSgSr
— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 10, 2023