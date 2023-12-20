Rihanna Vibes To Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ Challenge

American singer, Rihanna has become the latest international star to dance to ‘Unavailable’, the viral hit song of Nigerian singer, Davido featuring South Africa’s Musa Keys.

In a recent event of her fashion brand, Fenty, The Creeper, the superstar star was spotted doing the ‘Unavailable’ dance challenge swinging her hands as she was stood by her partner, A$AP Rocky, and members of her Fenty team.

The video was shared via Fenty’s Tiktok page and has since gone viral on social media.

Watch Video Below:

https://x.com/jolayemiridwan0/status/1737349194892054837?s=46