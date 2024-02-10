Rihanna My Greatest Inspiration – Ayra Starr

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has said that American-Barbadian superstar, Rihanna, is her “greatest inspiration.”

For her, Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ is the greatest album ever made. Speaking in an interview with Rolling Stone, Ayra Starr said: “Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ is the album I can put on repeat for life.

I love Rihanna. She is my greatest inspiration. She is my matriarch. She is my queen. Her album ‘Anti’ is timeless. I listen to it always. The more I listen to it, the more I understand it.

I love it so much. “What I heard from Rihanna is being myself, understanding myself; whatever works for me is fine, some things don’t work for me, its fine. I’m just going to be myself in every situation.”