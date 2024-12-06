Rihanna Is My Idol, Greatest Of All Time – Billie Eilish

Share

American singer, Billie Eilish has revealed that popular Barbadian singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna is her idol, describing her as the greatest of all time.

Eilish who made this known in a recent interview with Complex while reacting to Rihanna naming her as her dream collaboration said the mother of two is “the greatest of all time.”

She said she wondered why Rihanna would refer to her as her dream collaborator when she has been longing to work with her.

She said, “I have never met Rihanna. She is literally my idol. She is the greatest of all time. She’s my complete dream collaboration.

“Then she said, ‘If only I could work with Billie.’ I was like, ‘Well, bitch, I’ve been sitting here this whole time!’ What the fuck is she even talking about? (Laughs).

“Honestly. What do you mean, ‘If only’?! It’s, like, as if I’ve been saying, ‘No.’ Rihanna! Riri!? I’ll literally do anything you want. That’s insane.”

