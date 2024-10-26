Rihanna Advises Girl Who Wants To Be Her

Share

Popular American singer, Rihanna has celebrated the release of her Fenty x Puma Avanti sneaker line for children.

During the event, a seven-year-old Francesca told the singer she wanted to be the next Rihanna.

Reacting to her comment, Rihanna put her hand on the girl’s shoulder and said, “Oh no, you got to be better than Rihanna.”

She further joked, “Rihanna? That’s late. By the time you grow up, I’m going to be vintage. Antique.” The young girl then asks if she has any advice to offer, to which the singer sweetly responds, “Aim for the stars. Don’t aim for me. Aim beyond me. You’re going to be fantastic.” “I want you guys to always be greater, better, smarter, and change the world in ways that we couldn’t have.”

