Rihanna Advises Girl Who Wants To Be Her

Popular American singer, Rihanna has celebrated the release of her Fenty x Puma Avanti sneaker line for children.
During the event, a seven-year-old Francesca told the singer she wanted to be the next Rihanna.
Reacting to her comment, Rihanna put her hand on the girl’s shoulder and said, “Oh no, you got to be better than Rihanna.”
“I want you guys to always be greater, better, smarter, and change the world in ways that we couldn’t have.”
