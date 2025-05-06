New Telegraph

May 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Rihanna, Ciara Reunite…

Rihanna, Ciara Reunite At 2025 Met Gala

American superstars, Rihanna and Ciara shared a heartwarming reunion at the 2025 Met Gala, putting aside their old beef.

New Telegraph reports that the 2025 Met Gala was held last night, May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City.

Rihanna and Ciara’s highly publicized feud started in 2012 after Ciara’s comments on E!’s Fashion Police about Rihanna’s style.

The remark sparked a heated Twitter exchange, with Rihanna firing back at Ciara’s comments and the two artists trading barbs.

READ ALSO:

Rihanna and Ciara have put their past differences aside and reconciled, as evident from their recent appearance together at the 2025 Met Gala, with photos emerging online.

Ciara was spotted cradling Rihanna’s baby bump as the duo strikes a pose for the camera.

Meanwhile, this has sparked excitement among fans, anticipating a potential music collaboration between the two music moguls.

See post below;

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Abia Provides Financial Lifeline To SMEs
Read Next

Dangote Donates 20,000 Bags Of 10kg Rice To Plateau Govt
Share
Copy Link
×