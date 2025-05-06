Rihanna, Ciara Reunite At 2025 Met Gala

Share

American superstars, Rihanna and Ciara shared a heartwarming reunion at the 2025 Met Gala, putting aside their old beef.

New Telegraph reports that the 2025 Met Gala was held last night, May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City.

Rihanna and Ciara’s highly publicized feud started in 2012 after Ciara’s comments on E!’s Fashion Police about Rihanna’s style.

The remark sparked a heated Twitter exchange, with Rihanna firing back at Ciara’s comments and the two artists trading barbs.

Rihanna and Ciara have put their past differences aside and reconciled, as evident from their recent appearance together at the 2025 Met Gala, with photos emerging online. Ciara was spotted cradling Rihanna’s baby bump as the duo strikes a pose for the camera. Meanwhile, this has sparked excitement among fans, anticipating a potential music collaboration between the two music moguls. See post below;

