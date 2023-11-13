Rihanna Allegedly Expecting Third Child With ASAP Rocky

Renowned Barbadian singer, Rihanna Fenty is reportedly expecting her third child with her American rapper boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna’s third pregnancy is coming a few months after she welcomed her second child, who is also a few months older than her first child.

New Telegraph reports that the news of Rihanna’s third child was announced by an American blogger with “Tweetbythapz” as X handle, who alleged that the lovebirds were expecting their third baby.

This information has caused a stir online as many expressed shock.

@Nolan: “Bro got a chance and told himself never to miss.”

@TheonlybossUG: “Asap Rocky took it personal when he landed on that bible verse instructing him to be fruitful, he is having sleepless nights”.

@Ribbons: “Yoh her womb is too friendly”

@Melaniesnelzie: He’s definitely living up to his name every chance he gets, he’s ASAPing Rihanna Sho phez’kwenye!!”.

@Slimeonme: “Having 3 babies in 3 years is nuts, especially with a nigga who might go to prison any day”.

@Godwin: “Whoever named him ASAP really meant it.”.



Rihanna confirmed that she & Asap Rocky are expecting their 3rd Baby. pic.twitter.com/PXdjoJ4eKp — ༄Tp (@TweetByThapz) November 13, 2023