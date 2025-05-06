Rihanna, A$ap Rocky Confirm Third Pregnancy At 2025 Met Gala

Share

Hollywood power couple, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together.

New Telegraph gathered that Rihanna announced the pregnancy on Monday, May 5, showing off her baby bump on her way to the Met Gala in New York City.

She was also spotted at the 2025 Met Gala, proudly displaying her baby bump.

Speaking on her third pregnancy, she said; “It feels amazing,”

It would be recalled that Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child, RZA on May 19, 2022, barely a year after they confirmed their relationship.

In August 2023, the couple welcomed their second son, Riot Ross.

In April 2024, Rihanna told Interview Magazine that she had been looking for a female child but kept giving birth to boys.

