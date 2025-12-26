Rigobert Song Chooses Mbeumo Over Osimhen, Lookman

A former Cameroon captain, Rigobert Song, has sparked widespread debate after releasing a set of surprising player rankings that have left fans and pundits across the football world puzzled.

The Cameroon legend and former national team coach sparked major controversy after claiming Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are not world-class players, while assigning that status to Wilfred Zaha, Patson Daka, and Mbwana Samatta instead.

In a now-viral TikTok video circulating ahead of AFCON 2025, Song was asked to rate several African players. His unexpected responses have since left fans and analysts questioning his perspective on the modern game.

“Victor Osimhen, no,” Song stated matter-of-factly, before nodding enthusiastically for Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, and Achraf Hakimi. Fair enough so far.

Then came the biggest surprise of all. “Ademola Lookman? No. Bryan Mbeumo? Yes,” Song declared.

He went on to endorse players such as Amad Diallo and Omar Marmoush—undeniably talented names—but also labelled Wilfred Zaha, Patson Daka, and Mbwana Samatta as world-class, while leaving Nigeria’s two biggest stars firmly on the outside.

It is little wonder Nigerians have reacted with outrage. Victor Osimhen is a former African Footballer of the Year, a Serie A champion, and Napoli’s all-time leading scorer.

Ademola Lookman, the reigning African Footballer of the Year, made history with a Europa League final hat-trick and has been outstanding for Atalanta in Serie A.

These are not fringe players but proven superstars. By contrast, with due respect to Daka and Samatta, their résumés simply do not compare.