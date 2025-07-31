Rights Violations: NGO Seeks Women Involvement In Activism

Following the recurring incidents of violence against women, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Virgin Heart Foundation (VHF), in collaboration with Spaces For Change, Action Group On Free Civic Space and other relevant bodies have organized a one-day seminar to sensitize women on the need to actively engage in socio-political activism in order to create awareness on the rights of the girlchild.

The seminar was also organized to deepen the advocacy for total emancipation of the women folk from obnoxious laws and customs.

In her address, Executive Director of the foundation, Lady Peace Dike, said the essence of the programme was to make the voice of the women heard within the socio-political space and make the society know that the female gender has the right to mentally live independently without any socio-cultural inhibition.