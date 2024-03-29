Rights Violation: FAAN Shuts KFC, MMIA Outlet

The Federal Government, yesterday, shut down the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos following the alleged discriminatory treatment of a physically challenged passenger. In a statement, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said the closure is in compliance with Lagos State law concerning People with Special Needs.

The body said: “In line with Lagos State law on People with Special Needs, Part C, Section 55 of General Provisions on Discrimination which states that ‘a person shall not deprive another person of access to any place, vehicle or facility that members of the public are entitled to enter or use on the basis of the disability of that person’, the FAAN management has closed the KFC facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos with effect from March 28, 2024.

“This is as a result of a social media report by a Passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM), alleging discriminatory treatment he received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.”

It said the closure of the KFC facility followed an investigation by the team set up by Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku. The team comprised the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Obiageli Orah; the Regional Manager (South West) Sunday Ayodele; the acting General Manager of Public Affairs Ijeoma NwosuIgb; and the International Terminal Manager, Mr Kerri. The FAAN instructed the KFC to tender an unreserved apology, in writing, to the affected PRM and a policy statement of non-discrimination be written and pasted conspicuously at the door post of their facility at MMIA before it resumes operation.