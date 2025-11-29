The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday struck out the appeal filed by convicted Leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu because it was without merit and had become academic following his conviction for terrorism offences by a Federal High Court in a judgment delivered on November 20.

In a judgment, a three-member panel of the appellate court found that Kanu’s claim that his fundamental rights to human dignity, right to quality health care, and religion were being breached by his continued detention in the facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) was no longer feasible since his conviction, life imprisonment sentence, and remand in prison custody.

Justice Boloukuromo Moses Ugo, in the lead judgment, held that the substance of the case has become academic because, since Kanu’s lawyer, Mr. Maxwell Opara confirmed at the commencement of proceedings on Friday, that his client was being held in Sokoto Correctional Centre, the court could no longer order him to be moved to Kuje Correctional Centre to which he had sought to be relocated to from the DSS custody.

Justice Ugo further held that, having earlier exhibited a preference for prison custody, the court could no longer grant his prayers since he had been convicted and sent to the prison where he had wanted to be kept The judgment was on Kanu’s appeal against the July 3 judgment by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja (now retired), which earlier dismissed his fundamental rights enforcement suit because he failed to prove his case.

Listed as respondents in the appeal were the Director General of the Directorate for State Security, (DSS), the DSS, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF)