The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying it lacked merit and had become academic with regard to his conviction by a Federal High Court on November 20.

While delivering the judgement on Friday, a three-member panel of the appellate court ruled that Kanu’s claims alleging violations of his fundamental rights, including human dignity, access to quality health care, and freedom of religion, could no longer stand in light of his conviction, life imprisonment sentence, and subsequent remand in prison custody.

Justice Boloukuromo Moses, while giving the lead judgement, noted that since Kanu’s lawyer, Maxwell Opara, confirmed at the start of proceedings that his client was being held at Sokoto prison, the court could not grant his request to be transferred from the Department of State Services (DSS) facility to Kuje prison.

Justice Ugo further stated that because Kanu had previously expressed a preference for prison custody, his prayers could no longer be considered after his conviction and transfer to the correctional facility where he had sought to be kept.

The judgment was on Kanu’s appeal against the July 3 judgment by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja (now retired), which earlier struck out his fundamental rights enforcement suit on the grounds that he failed to prove his case.

Listed as respondents in the appeal were the Director General of the DSS, the DSS, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).