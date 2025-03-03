Rights Of Women, Children, PWDs Central To Sustainable Societies- EU

Share

The European Union (EU) insists the rights of women, children, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are central to sustainable societies.

It also said no society can develop economically, politically, or socially when half of its population is marginalised.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS Gautier Mignot said these during the second annual conference of Commissioners of State Ministries of Women Affairs, in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day.

He said Nigeria being the largest democracy in Africa, women’s inclusion was crucial to the progress of women on the continent and beyond.

Mignot said with women representing more than half of Nigeria’s population, achieving lasting solutions to issues around women’s empowerment could only be achieved if women were at the decision making table.

