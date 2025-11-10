Rights Issues, Bonds, Private Placements Dominate NGX Activity In New Listing Week

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) began the week with increased activity in the primary market segment following multiple listings and rights issue activations by Wema Bank Plc, Elektron Finance SPV Plc, TransNationwide Express Plc, and The Initiates Plc.

The new listings and rights activations reflect renewed momentum in equity and debt capital raising on the Exchange as issuers continue to leverage the market for expansion and infrastructure financing. Trading commenced on Trans-Nationwide Express Plc’s Rights Issue of 498,150,077 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N1.05 per share last week.

The rights issue is being offered on the basis of one new ordinary share for every existing one ordinary share held as at the close of business on Tuesday. The offer, titled “Trans-Nationwide Express Plc 2025 Rights”, is expected to provide the logistics and courier services company with additional working capital to strengthen its operations and expand service delivery across Nigeria.

In the debt market, Elektron Finance SPV Plc listed its N4.64 billion 22.00 per cent Series 1 Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds on the NGX during the week. The bond, due July 2040, was issued under the company’s N200 billion Bond Issuance Programme, and is guaranteed by Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company Plc (InfraCredit).

The 15-year bond, with symbol “22.00 per cent EFSPV GTEED JUL 2040” and code EFS2040S1, carries a fixed coupon rate of 22 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually on January 7 and July 7, starting from July 7, 2025. Also on the NGX, Wema Bank Plc listed 4,545,454,542 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N11.00 per share, following the successful completion of its Private Placement.

The listing increases the bank’s total issued and fully paid-up shares from 35,573,422,872 to 40,118,877,414 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each. The additional capital raised through the private placement is expected to strengthen Wema Bank’s balance sheet and enhance its capacity to meet higher regulatory capital requirements while supporting business expansion initiatives.