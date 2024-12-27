Rights Issue: Aig-Imoukhuede Lauds Access Bank’s Historic Feat

Share

Chairman, Access Holdings Plc, Aigbojie Aig-Imoukhuede, has lauded the recent feat attained by Access Bank Plc as it achieved a historic milestone, securing full regulatory approval for its N351 billion Rights Issue, which garnered oversubscription by 5.76 per cent.

This landmark initiative solidifies its subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, as the first Nigerian bank to surpass the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) N500 billion minimum capital requirement for international banks, far ahead of the March 2026 deadline.

The capital raise, which offered 17.77 billion ordinary shares at N19.75 per share, elevated Access Bank’s total share capital to an unprecedented N600 billion—N100 billion above the regulatory benchmark.

This achievement underscores the confidence of shareholders in the institution’s long-term strategy and cements its leadership in the financial sector.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings, hailed the accomplishment, stating: “Access has always been a trusted name in the global and local capital markets.

Since 2004, we have consistently mobilised substantial capital to meet evolving CBN mandates. “Today, we proudly stand as the first to cross this crucial threshold, a testament to our enduring resilience and vision.

This success also reflects the robustness of Nigeria’s capital market and the unwavering trust of our shareholders.”

Aig-Imoukhuede further extended gratitude to regulators and investors, noting the pivotal contributions of the CBN and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

He praised shareholders’ loyalty, highlighting their 22-year partnership with the Access brand as a cornerstone of its success.

