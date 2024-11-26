Rights Group Names Matawalle As Minister Of The Year

Share

The International Human Rights Protection Forum Service (IHRPS) has shortlisted the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for the Human Rights Leadership Award as the Minister of the Year.

This recognition comes in light of Matawalle’s outstanding efforts in combating banditry and promoting human rights in Nigeria.

In a letter to the Minister and signed by Ambassador Adebayo Lion Ogorry, the organisation said Matawalle has demonstrated exemplary leadership in the fight against banditry, prioritizing the protection of civilians, particularly women and children.

The letter said his commitment to rehabilitation, reconstruction, and peaceful coexistence in affected areas has been instrumental in promoting human dignity and upholding the rights of all individuals.

The organisation further said that Matawalle’s leadership philosophy aligns with its core values, adding that his courage and determination have been pivotal in bringing hope to countless families and making him a formidable opponent to criminals.

“As the Minister of State for Defence, Matawalle has been instrumental in the fight against banditry, and his commitment to protecting civilians, especially women and children, from the brutality of banditry has been exemplary,” the letter said.

“Noteworthy also is his support for rehabilitation, reconstruction, and peaceful coexistence in affected areas. As a key pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, his leadership philosophy, which prioritises the protection of human rights and the promotion of human dignity, aligns seamlessly with our organisation’s core values.

“Matawalle’s commitment to upholding the rights of all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances, is a shining example of the kind of leadership that our organisation seeks to recognise and celebrate.

“In the face of unrelenting adversity, his courage has shone like a beacon, illuminating the path to a safer, more just Nigeria. His unflinching resolve has brought succour to countless families who had lost hope, and his unshakeable determination has made him the nemesis of criminals who once thought they were above the law.”

The organisation believes this recognition will motivate Matawalle to do more while serving as a challenge to underperforming government officials.

Share

Please follow and like us: