Right Violations: NGO Collaborates With EU, Others To Sensitise Abuja Citizens

An Abuja-based non-governmental organization, Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF) is collaborating with the European Union (EU) and other international organisations to sensitise Nigerians against torture and other rights violations.

The engagement, which is supported by the Int’l Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT), United Against Torture (UAT) with funding from the European Union (EU), according to the Executive Director of LGCF Mrs Kanayo Olisa-Metuh, is aimed at promoting and strengthening concerted collaborative action against torture, provide care as well as psychological and mental support for victims.

Olisa-Metuh who spoke at the community awareness in Kabusa district, a suburb of Abuja, noted that torture is not just a physical act, “it can be psychological or mental.”

According to her, victims of physical torture need the services of a doctor, just like victims of other abuses, and disclosed that her foundation has opened a rehabilitation centre to offer support to victims of torture.

She stated that most times, torture involves state actors, but said however, that the aim of the engagement was not to attack or indict anyone, particularly the law enforcement agencies but to seek an end to torture and provide rehabilitation for victims.,

“Torture is the act of inflicting severe pain or suffering on someone as punishment or in a bid to force them to do or say something,” Olisa-Metuh added.

Assistant Controller of Corrections Chineku Velu, who attended the awareness programme, commended the foundation for its initiative, adding the Correctional Service supports any initiative against torture or any other violations, especially in the areas of rehabilitation and awareness creation.

“Once people are able to have the awareness they need in whatever challenges they have gone through that may have made them victims of torture, then they have ways to find solutions to their problems. They can come out and reach out for help,” Velu said.

He noted the foundation’s other assistance to the Correctional Service especially in the provision of educational materials, skill acquisition and other life-enhancing initiatives, to prepare inmates towards reintegration into the community as useful citizens.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission Dr Tony Ojukwu who Theresa Okhiria represented, lauded the LGCF and its partners for the awareness programme, and said it is a reminder that “it is our collective responsibility to protect every citizen and ensure that everyone is carried along.”

The district head of Kabusa Chief Zawu Zufuzhizow John, called on law enforcement officials and other members of the society to always play by the rules.

“When such situations arise, please listen to both sides of the story from the parties involved before taking action.

“We should focus on creating a safe environment for everyone. Remember, tomorrow it could be you, and people will remember you based on how you handle such situations,” he advised.