Right To Vote Securely: SERAP Wants INEC To Pursue Constitutional, Legal Reforms

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has been charged with pursuing constitutional and legal reforms that would explicitly recognize Nigerians’ right to vote and to vote securely in free, fair, and honest elections as a fundamental right.

The charge came from a human rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), through a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, who added that the call became imperative “to promote constitutional and legal reforms that would contain explicit mandatory provisions on internet voter registration, and the use of modern technology, including in casting and counting, voter registration and systems for reporting results.”

Referring to SERAP’s letter dated October 28, 2023, Oluwadare, who posited that the explicit recognition of the right to vote and to vote securely would improve the right to representative democracy in Nigeria, added that the continuing resistance by politicians to bring the country’s electoral legal rules up to date with modern technology, and make the use of technology mandatory in our electoral process is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with Nigerians’ right to effectively participate in their government.

According to SERAP, “Large-scale election infrastructure insecurity poses serious threats to the fundamental right to vote that INEC can no longer ignore. The challenges facing the electoral process can be addressed by a swift adaptation and innovation in both election laws and election technology.

“Democracy works best when everyone participates. The legally enforceable right to vote is the bedrock of any democratic society. The right to vote and to vote securely is too important to be left to the whims of politicians.”

While expressing sadness that confidence in the electoral process is on the decline and that many Nigerians are expressing concerns about the credibility and integrity of the electoral process, Oluwadare posited that “Nigerian politicians have little incentive to pursue genuine constitutional and legal reforms that would improve the exercise by Nigerians of their right to participation in the electoral process and the mechanisms of government.

“INEC has constitutional and statutory responsibilities to promote and advance the right of eligible Nigerians to vote and to vote securely as part of their internationally recognized right to political participation.

“Under Section 2(b) of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission ‘shall have power to promote knowledge of sound democratic election processes.’ INEC also has the constitutional mandate to take the recommended measures under Section 153 of the Nigerian Constitution and paragraph 15(a) of the third schedule.”