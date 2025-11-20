Right To Be Girl: Group Distributes Educational Materials To 250 Osun Schoolgirls

The Olabode Youth and Women Initiatives Nigeria (OYAWIN) on Wednesday distributed educational materials to 250 schoolgirls across Apomu, Ikoyi, and Ikire as part of its ongoing “Right to Be a Girl” project.

The initiative aims to improve girls’ access to education and reduce the incidence of child marriage in the communities.

The event, held at Community High School, Ikoyi, was attended by traditional rulers, government officials, school administrators, and community leaders.

Among the dignitaries present were the Olukoyi of Ikoyi, Oba Taofeek Akande Morenigbade Iyiola, and Abiola Waheed Ibrahim, member representing Irewole/Isokan Constituency in the Osun House of Assembly.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, OYAWIN’s Executive Director, Comrade Moroof Olawale Olabode, said the 12-month project, supported by the global nonprofit Mundo Cooperante, seeks to address barriers that keep girls out of school and expose them to early marriage.

He emphasized that the materials distributed—including school bags, sandals, notebooks, and writing supplies—represent more than physical items; they symbolize a commitment to building a safer and more promising future for girls in the region.

“Education remains one of the strongest tools to prevent early marriage and improve the wellbeing and economic prospects of girls. Through this intervention, we reaffirm that every girl deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and achieve her full potential,” Olabode said.

He acknowledged the efforts of principals, teachers, and guidance counsellors across the benefiting schools, praising their commitment to supporting young learners. He also commended parents, guardians, and community leaders for partnering with OYAWIN to safeguard the interests of the girl child.

Olabode expressed gratitude to Mundo Cooperante, highlighting that their support “continues to open doors of opportunity for girls worldwide.” He further announced that OYAWIN will return in the coming weeks to provide chairs and tables for all 250 beneficiaries and pay their school fees to remove financial barriers to education.

“To the girls here today: you are the focus of this programme. Use these materials to stay committed to your education. Your dreams are valid, and your future is bright,” he said.

Olabode reiterated that OYAWIN is a non-partisan and non-political organization dedicated to advancing girls’ education, gender equality, and the rights of adolescents and women in Osun State and across Nigeria.

Appreciating OYAWIN and Mundo Cooperante for their gesture, Mrs. Olukemi Omotoso, speaking on behalf of other principals, said the materials would assist parents who could not afford them due to financial constraints and urged them to complement the donors’ efforts by supporting their children’s education.

Some parents, including Pastor Mrs. Emmanuel Olawumi and Mr. Joseph Jerome, expressed their gratitude, saying OYAWIN and Mundo Cooperante had brought smiles to their faces.