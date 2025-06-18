Right Group Tasks FG To Probe Near Absence Of CNG In North

Share

The Centre for Human Resource and Development (CHRD) has called on the Federal Government to urgently investigate the near-total absence of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure across Northern Nigeria, stating that the region has been systematically excluded from benefitting from the landmark national energy transition policy.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the rights group appealed directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas, to initiate a high-level probe into the implementation of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) in the North.

CHRD Coordinator, Mr. Kola Sami’u, and Secretary, Mr. Yusufu Garba, expressed concern over what they described as a “clear neglect” of the Northern region in the rollout of the CNG infrastructure, nearly a year after the federal government unveiled the initiative as part of measures to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

“The Tinubu-led administration made a promise to ease the burden of fuel subsidy removal by introducing the CNG programme as a sustainable alternative. However, it is evident that while some parts of the country are already seeing the benefits, Northern Nigeria remains largely sidelined,” the statement read.

According to CHRD, field investigations conducted by the group revealed that several of the private firms contracted by the government to execute the project in Northern states were either unqualified or lacked the capacity to deliver.

“Currently, functional CNG facilities are virtually non-existent across many Northern states including Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Borno, and Niger,” the statement continued. “Even the CNG centres that are under construction in the region are experiencing significant delays and project stagnation.”

In stark contrast, the group noted that private contractors engaged in Southern Nigeria appear to be making measurable progress, with operational CNG centres and ongoing vehicle conversions being recorded in several Southern states.

“We are alarmed by the disparity,” CHRD stated. “While CNG is gaining traction in the South, the North is left behind due to what appears to be systemic inefficiency, poor project supervision, and perhaps lopsided execution.”

The federal government had initially targeted the conversion of 150,000 vehicles to CNG within the first year of the initiative, with projections to reach one million conversions by 2027. However, CHRD estimates that fewer than 100,000 vehicles have been converted to date, with an “abysmally low” number coming from the North.

“This situation, if not promptly addressed, could escalate economic disparities between regions and undermine the credibility of a policy that was intended to be inclusive and equitable,” the group warned.

CHRD also expressed concern about the government’s projection of attracting $1 billion in annual investments into the CNG conversion ecosystem. They advised caution, urging the Federal Government to conduct a thorough audit of ongoing projects before committing further resources.

“It is irresponsible to pump billions into a project that is fast becoming a white elephant in the North. We urge the government to carry out a performance-based review, revoke the contracts of non-performing firms, and reassign them to capable entities with proven track records,” the group insisted.

The rights group concluded by reaffirming its support for the CNG policy, but insisted that its success hinges on equitable implementation across all regions. Failure to address the disparity, they warned, will not only erode public confidence but also deepen regional inequalities in access to energy solutions.

