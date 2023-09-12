Right Group Petitions IGP, SGF, NHRC Over Sack Of NCDMB Staff, Joy-Uzor

A Rights group, Human Rights Defenders(HURIDE), on Tuesday, condemned the alleged illegal and forceful sack of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), IK Joy-Uzor.

The group called for the removal of the board Chairman, Simbi Wabote over the alleged illegal and forceful sack of Joy-Uzor under his watch.

This group observed that the ES’ ineptitude towards the recommendations of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions and the Public Complaints Commission, was a display of insubordination and absurdity to the rule of law.

The Chairman of the rights group in Ebonyi State, Comrade Sampson Nweke, stated this in a petition to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; National Human Rights Commission; Amnesty International; the Inspector-General of Police; the National Security Adviser; the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations; among others, dated Monday, September 11, 2023, and made available to journalists.

The petition read in part, “The attention of the Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE) has been drawn to a case of protracted victimisation and ill-treatment meted on Mr IK Joy-Uzor by some of his superiors, anchored by the honcho, in his place of work.

“In his ordeal, the 47-year-old Joy-Uzor, who is a staff member of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, has calmly narrated to HURIDE in Abakaliki, how the Executive Secretary of the Board, Engr Simbi Wabote, conspired with certain people within the Board to tactically and tyrannically remove him from the employ of the NCDMB since February 2017, when he returned from a duly approved study leave by putting him through hoops.

“Mr IK Joy-Uzor, who is from Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, tendered document evidence of all the peace and reconciliation steps he has undertaken to see if Mr Wabote could rescind his actions against him. Among all some quarters, Mr Joy-Uzor had also approached the Public Complaints Commission and the Committee on Public Petitions of the 8th National Assembly to seek redress.

“From the tendered documents, the 8th NASS and the Public Complaints Commission apparently berated Mr Wabote over his excesses and gave him an ultimatum to do the following:

“To reinstate Mr IK Joy-Uzo and pay him all arrears of salaries and entitlements; to promote him to be at par with his cohorts; and to redeploy him to Rivers State instead of Ondo State.”

It added, “However, it is worrisome to note that the Executive Secretary, Engr Simbi Wabote has flagrantly disobeyed and disregarded all entreaties and directives from appropriate authorities to do the needful for Mr Joy-Uzor.

“This stiff stance of the Executive Secretary and the manner he has treated Joy-Uzor has not only been observed to be in total contravention of the Public Service Rules but has exposed Mr Joy-Uzor to being ridiculed as well as impacting on his quality of living although he’s made some good for himself. According to him, the most painful part is how this ordeal has affected some of his key relationships and has at times put emotional strains on him.

“In the light of the above, HURIDE is by this petition asking the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr Simbi K. Wabote to do the following:

“Unconditional reinstatement of Mr IK Joy-Uzor seeing that he has been cleared by the Committee of Public Petitions of the House of Representatives of the 8th NASS. This was communicated by the then Clerk to the NASS to both the Executive Secretary and the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in writing;

“Reinstatement should take effect from February 1st 2017 the day he got back from study leave. All arrears of salaries & entitlements including, Lump Sum/ Upfront, leave allowances, 13th month, COLA and CBAs should be paid in full as his letter of reinstatement is given to me;

“His eight months promotion arrears from 2014 which has been withheld should also be paid. A breakdown of this payment should also be put in writing;

“Again, all deductions for his pension and matching contribution from the Board should be paid to his PFA. A breakdown of this should also be given to him; as stated in the letter from the Clerk of the NASS referencing the recommendation of the Public Complaints Commission, he should be placed at par with his cohort on the same grade on reinstatement. This means that the payment of arrears will take cognisance of increases in salaries and entitlements.

“As per the recommendation of the House of Representatives, he should be redeployed to Port Harcourt, Rivers State instead of Igbokoda, Ondo State where the Board also has offices; and an award for 10 years of Meritorious Service which is due him should be given. This award comes in the form of a certificate and cash payment.

“As a group whose core interest lies on the tripod of peace, justice and general well-being of the common man in our society, if after 21 days, Engr Wabote still refuses to do the needful, we will be left with no other option than to mobilise our members and other sister rights organisations across the country to protest this injustice and will do everything humanly possible to ensure the immediate sack of the ES, Simbi Wabote and his cohorts. Enough of this impunity. Engr Wabote is not above the law and HURIDE will do everything possible to make him heed or be humbled. Enough is enough.”