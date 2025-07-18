RIFAN Outlines Challenges Faced By Local Rice Farmers

The Lagos chapter of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has pointed to ongoing challenges faced by local rice growers, attributing them to actions by certain individuals working against the development of homegrown production.

In an interview in Lagos, RIFAN Chairman, Raphael Hunsa, highlighted concerns over the recent increase in rice prices and the need for stronger government support.

According to him, while the Federal Government is making efforts to support agriculture, some people are undermining these initiatives, limiting the progress of local rice cultivation.

Hunsa urged the government to ensure that farming equipment and inputs are delivered directly to the farmers rather than routed through intermediaries. He believes this approach will allow for better oversight and reduce the chances of diversion.

He also called for transparency from stakeholders and advised commodity leaders to avoid working with those harming the economy.

Meanwhile, Mr Femi Oke, Chairman of both the Southwest and Lagos branches of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria AFAN), also commented on the situation.

He explained that a recent temporary exemption from import taxes had led to a short-term drop in rice prices.

However, with the end of that period, prices have gone back up. Oke stressed that involving farmers’ groups in policy decisions would help create more effective strategies.

He pointed out that tax waivers on rice imports are only a shortterm solution and do not address the underlying production issues.

In his view, the key to achieving stable prices lies in investing in local agriculture. He further noted that rice is a staple in nearly every Nigerian home and that increasing local production should be a national priority.

He encouraged the use of available farmland for cultivation instead of development projects that reduce agricultural space.