‘Riding The Storm’, Toni Kan’s Chronicle Of Africa In Crisis

Toni Kan’s ‘Riding the Storm: The Untold Story of Africa’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic’ stands as both a chronicle of urgency and a carefully wrought work of narrative craft. The book recounts the coordinated effort by African leaders and institutions to secure the continent’s survival during a global health emergency. In doing so, it resists the temptation of reducing events to a dry institutional record. Kan treats the subject with the attention of a storyteller, ensuring that readers encounter people rather than faceless entities.

Central to the work are figures whose actions shape the story’s arc. Strive Masiyiwa emerges as an indefatigable organiser, communicating across multiple time zones with the precision of a strategist. Dr. John Nkengasong offers the voice of measured science, delivering statements weighted with both data and the knowledge that miscalculation could erode fragile progress. Dr. Vera Songwe defends the economic front with the clarity of one who understands that economic collapse carries a mortality of its own.

Prof. Benedict Oramah navigates financial mechanisms with quiet persistence, ensuring that resources flow to where they are required. Kan presents these leaders as multidimensional presences, whose decisions and temperaments influence the pace and direction of the continental response.

The book’s structure mirrors the evolving phases of the pandemic. One section unfolds within high-stakes negotiation rooms, where each pause in discussion holds the possibility of breakthrough or breakdown. Another chapter shifts to a warehouse, where pallets of vaccine vials glimmer under fluorescent light, their arrival marking both relief and the beginning of another logistical race. Kan moves between these spaces with deliberate pacing, offering the reader a sense of scale and consequence without losing the human thread.

The most compelling portion of the book focuses on the struggle to secure vaccines for Africa. Kan portrays this as a strategic contest conducted on uneven ground, where access is influenced as much by diplomacy and persistence as by money. Victories arrive in increments: a shipment clears customs, a contract is signed, a delivery date is met. Each success is tinged with the awareness of global inequities. By refusing to flatten this struggle into an uncomplicated triumph, Kan invests the narrative with authenticity and emotional depth.

His prose is disciplined, each sentence trimmed to carry only what serves the scene. Yet there are moments when he allows imagery to expand, offering the reader a pause to take in the gravity of events. A description of a meeting table covered with maps “spread like wounds” delivers a potent visual metaphor, compressing geography, vulnerability, and urgency into a single image. This ability to balance restraint with well-timed lyrical force is one of Kan’s strongest compositional traits.

The work focuses primarily on leadership and institutional action.

The perspective remains fixed on those in positions of strategic influence rather than on street-level realities. This choice offers a coherent through-line and avoids dispersion, though it also narrows the range of voices represented. Readers seeking direct accounts from citizens, healthcare workers, or informal networks will find that this record privileges the vantage point of high command. For some, this will affirm the book’s authority; for others, it may leave certain human textures unexplored.

The fact that the book originates from a commissioned project is visible in its tonal choices. Praise for the individuals and organisations involved is evident, yet Kan exercises enough critical distance to acknowledge moments of hesitation, disagreement, and uneven coordination. These glimpses into strain and misalignment prevent the work from drifting into unqualified celebration.

The arrangement of chapters resembles a mural composed of distinct panels. From a distance, the reader perceives the arc of a continental effort. Up close, individual details emerge: a government official recalculating the political cost of a decision, a procurement officer double-checking flight schedules, an advisor marking yet another time zone on the wall calendar. The cumulative effect is one of layered narrative depth.

In its final chapters, ‘Riding the Storm’ affirms its dual identity as historical record and crafted narrative. It documents the sequence of decisions and the interplay of personalities that shaped Africa’s pandemic years. It also underscores that collective resolve is neither abstract nor inevitable, but the result of conversation, negotiation, and the willingness to remain at the table long after fatigue sets in.

Toni Kan has produced a work that preserves the memory of a continent’s coordinated resilience. It offers lessons on agency, strategy, and the value of leadership in moments when the margin for error is perilously thin. Readers will come away with an understanding that the storm, while formidable, did not define Africa’s fate. Rather, the determination to ride it did.