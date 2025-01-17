Rick Ross Names Davido His Favourite Nigerian Artist

Share

American rapper, William Leonard Roberts II, popularly known as Rick Ross, has revealed that Davido is his favourite Nigerian artist.

Taking to his social media page on Thursday, the rapper who shared a video praising some musicians he believes are crafted in their works described those musicians as icons and pivotal figures in the music industry.

Speaking about David Adeleke, Rick Ross described Davido as a “future legend” and encouraged him to continue fostering unity and growth in Africa’s music industry while expressing a desire to meet him in person.

READ ALSO:

Ross lauded Davido for his immense contributions to the global music scene and referred to him as a “King”

Fans of Davido have trooped to the comment section to share their thought after Rick Ross shared his video.

Reaction trailing this post:

@mdave.femo said: “Future legends? And Davido is on the List?. C’mon. He a Legend already. “

@henrycruse said: “He’s just chasing clout.”

@koko_of_calabar said: “So he goes come online come the call their name, no respect at all, those names are our African superstars, so put some respect by going to their DM @richforever.”

@asp_younfd said: “Dude using African artist to promote his deals with branded liquor companies.”

@ninejmia said: “Chop it mxx.”

@icewaTEROFFICIAL said: “This guy na scam anytime him enter him go used us promote him a project to go viral after him go back him go unfollow dem.”

See post below;

Share

Please follow and like us: