Rick Ross Hints On Collaborating With Portable, Odumodublvck, Others

American rapper, Rick Ross has hinted at working with Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Portable, Odumodublvck, Asake, Amaarea, Uncle Waffles and other Nigerian artists this year.

According to him, the features are expected to appear in his upcoming studio album, ‘Champagne Moments.’

The music star made the announcement in a shared video via his Instagram page.

Rick Ross also mentioned Ghana’s Stonebwoy, Black Sheriff, and Nasty C from South Africa as some of the African artists he would love to work with.

New Telegraph recalls that the 48-year-old has previously collaborated with P-Square, Yemi Alade, and Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz.