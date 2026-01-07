Richie’s Obesiquies, A Deeply Moving Theatrical Piece

What makes someone whose place in heaven is assured worry about how long he lives on earth? There lies the question as events unfold in Richie’s Obesiquies, a gripping and emotionally charged one-act play that delves into the tragic death of Richie, a 41-year old man who had sown the 70 years seed faith offering, and the impact of our actions on those around us.

“We are called to die to live but we pay to live so we don’t leave the world. Something must be fueling it; fear of death or faith in Christ?” The play follows the man’s loved ones – Mani, Pastor, and Sister Rebecca – as they struggle to come to terms with Richie’s untimely death and grapple with their overwhelming grief.

The playwright, Awulonu, skillfully captures the emotions and complex dynamics of a family in mourning, high lighting the different ways in which each character copes with their loss.

From the anger and disbelief of Mani to the guilt and regret of his siblings, each individual’s responses are authentically portrayed, allowing the audience to empathise with their pain and anguish.

The Richie’s Obesiquies’ poignant dialogue and poignant moments of reflection create a sense of intimacy and vulnerability, drawing the audience in and eliciting a strong emotional response.

The play opens with a somber tone as the man’s loved ones gather to mourn his passing and reflect on the legacy he has left behind. Through a series of flashbacks, we see the man’s journey as he navigates the trials and tribulations of life, always guided by the belief that his actions will bear fruit in the future.

As the play unfolds, funeral dirge swells amid wailing and weeping, and the Pastor’s opening lines “Dust to dust…, ashes to ashes”, with voices echoing “Amen” amid the dirge under the cacophony of voices, it becomes clear that the man’s death has not only left a void in the lives of those who loved him but has also sparked a profound reckoning with mortality and the fleeting nature of life.

Through the lens of this tragedy, the audience is reminded of the importance of cherishing every moment and valuing the relationships that enrich our lives. But Richie’s death throws up questions about life, man’s quest for longevity, love and marriage.

As Mani says to the Patsor: “Richie got forgotten otherwise how can we explain him dying at just 41 years? And he sowed the 70 years seed faith offering!”

Pastor: Who do you then blame? Mani: Blame? We had assurances that the 70 years seed faith offering guarantees a lifespan of three score years and ten.”

Not convinced yet, Mani asks: “Man of God from the pulpit belted out the call with such gumption and persuasion that no one in that service dared think otherwise.

After all, who wants to die? And yet Richie dies at 41! Fortyone years!!!” “…How does that explain Richie’s death at 41 despite sowing one hundred thousand for each decade of the promised seventy years? That is the issue at hand.”

Pastor: “Interesting. So, was the response, because of fear or faith?” The answers to these questions are brought to the fore in this poignant and thought-provoking exploration of life, death, loss, grief, man’s quest for longevity, and the impact of our actions on those around us. It is a deeply moving theatrical experience that resonates long after the final curtain falls.