On Sunday night, Liverpool were denied what would have been a timely win as Richarlison equalised deep into stoppage time to earn a battling Tottenham draw at Anfield.

When Dominik Szoboszlai displayed another flash of exceptional brilliance at 18 minutes by scoring a direct free kick, the tone of the match was set early.

The Hungarian stepped up from 25 yards after Mac Allister was fouled on the edge of the box, and despite Vicario getting a glove on it, he curled a fantastic attempt over the wall and in.

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He set a new club record for a single season with his fourth direct free-kick goal in the Premier League.

Before halftime, Liverpool had more opportunities to increase their lead. Gravenberch curled just wide, 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha came near multiple times, and Gakpo smacked the base of the post with Vicario beaten.

Richarlison had at least four opportunities, two before half time and another couple following the restart, but was denied by the returning Alisson. Liverpool brought on Hugo Ekitike and Mohamed Salah in search of a finishing blow, but Tottenham still stood resolute at a tense Anfield.

Then, in the 90th minute, Richarlison struck to punish poor Liverpool defending and salvage a point for the visitors.

It means Tudor’s side remain one point above the relegation zone, after Nottingham Forest and West Ham also picked up a draw this weekend, but it could be the lift that turns their season around.