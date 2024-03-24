Richard Taylor, late Damilola’s father, dies at 75

A former Nigerian civil servant, who dedicated years to improving the lives of disadvantaged children in the wake of his son’s tragic death in November 2000, and set up the Damilola Taylor Trust to campaign against knife crime, Mr. Richard Adeyemi Taylor, is dead. A statement issued on behalf of his family yesterday stated that he died at 75, following a long illness. According to the Mailonline: ‘It is with a heavy heart that the family announces the death of our beloved father, grandfather and uncle, Mr. Richard Adeyemi Taylor OBE, who sadly passed away in the early hours of Saturday, March 23 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Mr. Taylor always said he wanted his son to be remembered as a boy of hope and for his legacy to be a better life and opportunities for underprivileged young people. Damilola was left bleeding to death in a stairwell in Peckham, south-east London after he was attacked and slashed with a broken bottle on his way home from a library. After three crown court trials, his two killers, brothers Ricky and Danny Preddie, were finally put behind bars.