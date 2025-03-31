New Telegraph

Richard Chamberlain, Shogun Star, Dies Aged 90

Richard Chamberlain, the actor best known for his role in the 1960s medical drama Dr Kildare and leading role in Shogun, has died aged 90, his publicist has confirmed to the BBC.

Chamberlain earned the title “king of the mini-series” for his leading roles in Shogun and The Thorn Birds.

He died late on Saturday night local time (10:15 GMT Sunday) in Waimanalo, Hawaii, after suffering complications from a stroke, his publicist Harlan Boll confirmed – just hours before he would have turned 91.

Martin Rabbett, Chamberlain’s longtime partner, called him an “amazing and loving soul” in a statement.

