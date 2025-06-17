Rich Diets In Fruits, Vegetables Promote Better Sleep Health –Study

Share

In a new study led by the University of Chicago Medicine and Columbia University researchers, a 5-cup increase (from no intake) in fruits and vegetables, meeting dietary recommendations, was associated with 16 per cent better sleep quality.

The observational study was published this month in the journal ‘Sleep Health’ However, a better understanding of this association is needed given that dietary modifications could represent a novel and natural approach to achieve better sleep.

“Dietary modifications could be a new, natural and cost-effective approach to achieve better sleep,” said Dr. Esra Tasali, director of the University of Chicago’s Sleep Center.

“The temporal associations and objectively-measured outcomes in this study represent crucial steps toward filling a gap in important public health knowledge.”

In previous observational studies, high fruit and vegetable intakes were associated with better selfreported overall sleep quality, but the new study was the first to draw a temporal connection between a given day’s dietary choices and objectively-measured sleep quality that same night.

Participants who ate more fruits and vegetables during the day tended to have deeper, more uninterrupted sleep that same night, as did those who consumed more healthy carbohydrates like whole grains.

Share