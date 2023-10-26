Rice Production: Ebonyi, FG Partner On Dry Season Farming

Ebonyi State government and the Federal Government are partnering for dry season farming to ensure food sufficiency.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor disclosed this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s executive council meeting.

He noted that the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in the state, Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku presented a report on an unscheduled visit of a team from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to the state during the executive council meeting and the the purpose of the visit was to explore ways through which federal government can collaborate with the state to expand dry season farming in the state, especially in rice production.

According to Okpor, the Commissioner for Agriculture in the state explained that the team, after their assessment tour of Ezillo farms and other rice projects in the state, commended Ebonyi State government and her people for their remarkable and committed efforts towards food security in the country, particularly in rice production as well as other agricultural activities.