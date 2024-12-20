Rice Processing: World Bank Disburses N492m To 41 Women Groups

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has commended the World Bank for releasing N492 million grants for women rice farmers in Niger State.

According to the state coordinator of the program Sarki Bello, each group of women got N12 million, while the state government built a creche, with a promise to upgrade it to a primary health care to take care of the medical needs of women and children in the facility sponsored by the World Bank.

The minister thanked Governor Umaru Bago, and praised the women as she inaugurated the Nigerian For Women Project (NWFP) Bokwosayi women rice processing factory in Gwachipe.

According to Sulaiman Ibrahim, the NFWP exemplifies the Federal Government’s commitment to achieving gender equality and enhancing women’s socio-economic outcomes.

