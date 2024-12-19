Rice Processing: World Bank Disburses N492m To 41 Women Groups In Niger

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has commended the World Bank for releasing the sum of Four hundred and ninety-two million naira grants for women Rice farmers in Niger State.

According to the state coordinator of the program, Sarki Bello, each group of women, got N12 million naira, while the state government built a creche, with a promise to upgrade it to a primary health care to take care of the medical needs of women and children in the facility sponsored by the World Bank.

While commissioning the project, the Minister thanked the Governor, Hon Mohammed Umaru Bago, and praised the resilience of women, as she inaugurated the Nigerian For Women Project (NWFP) Bokwosayi women rice processing factory at Gwachipe, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Minister described the transformative milestone as a journey towards redefining empowerment for Nigerian women, representing a beacon of hope, a symbol of progress, and a testament to the resilience and potential of Nigerian women, especially in Niger State.

She also commended the exceptional support for the NFWP, and the integration of childcare facilities within the factory, which, according to her is a groundbreaking initiative that addresses one of the most significant barriers to women’s economic participation—balancing work and childcare.

“This step exemplifies forward-thinking leadership and sets a precedent for inclusive economic planning”.

According to her, the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP) exemplifies the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to achieving gender equality and enhancing women’s socio-economic outcomes.

Noting that it is ‘Women o Clock’, she stated that the project was designed as a long-term and multidimensional intervention, that addresses the systemic and market barriers that have long hindered women’s progress.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that through the collaborative efforts of the Federal Government, the World Bank, and strategic partners, the NFWP has made remarkable strides in improving household welfare, fostering economic empowerment, and uplifting communities.

She thanked the World Bank and the Governor for making the dreams of the women possible and expressed happiness that the women are now empowered to provide for their families and their communities, which in turn would lead to a sharp reduction in cases of sexual and gender-based violence against women.

The minister also emphasized the need for family cohesion, asserting that empowered women would be able to train their children who would in turn, fill the economic gaps of their families.

On his part, Micheal Ilesanmi, on behalf of the Country Director, stated that the NFWP was aimed at economically empowering Women in the country to be self-sufficient, to be able to improve the livelihood of their households and to contribute to the economy of the state.

He narrated the experience of one of the Emirs who expressed that the project has reduced profoundly the number of complaints from wives against their husbands over caring for the needs of their families.

Ilesanmi added that each of the processing stations are able to produce 2 tonnes of rice per day, adding it up to quantities that are made possible from the over 29 rice factories in the state.

Governor Bago in his remarks said he was happy because when a woman is empowered, the effect trickles down to all members of the family and the community.

He promised his administration’s continued support for women and thanked the Minister for finding time to honour him and the women in the state

