Rice, PMS smuggling decline in South West borders

In line with Federal Government policies towards ensuring food security for its teaming population as well as address the high cost of living. Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Lagos said that there had been drastic reduction in rice smuggling and fuel bunkering in the South West. The service noted that as the Easter celebration approaches, the FOU had strengthened its intelligence-led anti-smuggling operations strategies to forestall any attempt by smugglers and duty evaders to circumvent the law.

The Controller of the unit, Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu said in Lagos explained that due to violation of various sections of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, and the Federal Government import and export prohibition guidelines, NCS had vigorously and relentlessly prosecuted it anti-smuggling campaign, leading to 93 seizures, arrest of nine suspects. Also, he added that the unit intercepted of export bound three trucks headed to the Republic of Benin laden with 880 bags of white beans, 584 bags of onions and 18 bags of dry pepper at Ajilete/Idiroko road in Ogun state, noting that instead of seizing the food items, the unit ensured the trucks were re-directed to the Nigerian markets where they were sold to Nigerians by the owners.

He said that the seizures made in February 2923 worth a total duty paid value of N751 million. Ejibunu added that N78.16 million was recovered as revenue into the Federation Account through the issuance of Demand Notices (DN) on Customs duties that were discovered to be underpaid. As usual, rice was top on the list of our February 2024 seizures in terms of volume and value. Also, the comptroller said that unit intercepted 11 exotic used vehicles, 28,000 Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 3,779 X 50kg bags of foreign rice and ither contraband valued at N751 million. The service noted that nine smugglers were arrested in connection with some of the seizures.

Ejibunu stressed that the seized vehicles worth over N200 million, saying that smugglers of the vehicles met the anti- smuggling stiff resistance against their duty evasion and deviant behaviour. The comptroller added that a reference case was the smuggling of foreign parboiled rice in petroleum jerrycans along Ajilete in Ogun State, noting that it was not only illegal but also exposes the potential consumers to the risk of eating contaminated grains that had poisonous properties possibly from premium motor spirit (PMS), diesel, or other petroleum products. Ejibunu explained: “A total of 3,779 X 50kg bags of suspected foreign rice equivalent to over seven trailer loads worth over N365m were seized from various parts of the South West. “Other items seized in the month under review include one locally made gun and six pieces of empty cartridges at Abeokuta road, 731 parcels of Indian hemp weighing 482kg, 1 X 40 feet container found to contain 286 cartons of new rubber slippers, seven units of used motorcycles, 28,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 2,420 pieces of used tyres.”