Rice Farmers Threaten To Quit Cultivation Over Loss Of N93bn

A staunch member of the Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria (POFON) and Managing Director, Foremost Development Services Limited), Mr Fatai Afolabi, has raised the alarm that reports from rice producing states indicate that about 3,500 farmers are contemplating exiting rice cultivation after incurring estimated losses of over N93 billion.

Afolabi, a sustainability consultant in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain, who made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos, said the effects were being felt across all segments of agriculture. Indeed, he noted that in the arable crop sector, rice farmers were among the hardest hit currently.

According to him, many had invested heavily in land preparation, irrigation, seed, fertilizer, and labor, only to face a market flooded with cheaper alternatives.

He said: “We are here today to have a constructive and forwardlooking conversation on Nigeria’s current food strategy, particularly the recent market adjustments around food importation, the observed decline in food prices, and what these developments portend for local farmers, investors and our collective quest for sustainable food security.

“This discussion is not intended to criticise government policy. Rather, it is meant to strengthen it by ensuring that efforts to make food affordable for consumers do not inadvertently weaken and impoverish the very farmers whose labor sustains our food system.

“Nigeria’s food system is navigating an exceptionally difficult period. Inflationary pressures, climate variability, insecurity in major food-producing regions, and rising costs of energy and logistics have all combined to strain both producers and consumers.

“Against this backdrop, the Federal Government’s decision to temporarily relax restrictions on selected food imports is understandable. “The primary objective has been to stabilize markets, increase food availability, and ease the burden on households struggling with high food prices.”

Afolabi continued: “Following this policy adjustment, the market has responded swiftly. Prices of major staples such as rice, maize, cassava products, tomatoes, and vegetable oils have declined. For millions of Nigerian consumers, this has brought much-needed relief.

“However, beneath this welcome price moderation lies a more troubling reality for local farmers and agriculture value chain investors, one that calls for urgent and careful attention.” He added that “while output prices have fallen, the cost of producing food in Nigeria remains stubbornly high.

“Farmers continue to contend with expensive fertilizers, high fuel prices, rising transportation costs, costly improved seeds and agrochemicals, limited access to affordable credit, poor and epileptic electricity supply, poor road infrastructure, and weak storage and processing infrastructure that leads to significant postharvest losses.

“This scenario, where farmers sell produce at declining prices while production costs remain elevated, has created widespread distress across agricultural ecosystems.” To him, “the result has been depressed produce prices that fall below the cost of production.

“Cassava farmers are facing a similar crisis. Cassava, long regarded as a resilient and dependable staple, is currently experiencing a market collapse in several producing zones.

“Tubers are selling at prices that barely cover harvesting costs, leaving farmers helpless and unable to recover their investments. “In some cases, cassava is being left unharvested because the cost of transportation exceeds the value of the produce.”