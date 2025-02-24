Rice Farmers Lament Low Productivity Amid Rising Demand

Share

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) yesterday decried low production output in the sector due to inconsistencies on the part of the farmers.

RIFAN Lagos State Chairman Raphael Hunsa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that despite the support and interventions from the state government, some local farmers were inconsistent in the cultivation of the produce.

He said: “We have been producing rice in Lagos consistently for a while now and our rice is very nutritious. However, our local production is not enough to meet the growing demand of the produce. “Our production capacity is quite low.

Last year, we were only able to produce 3,800 tonnes of rice, which is a far cry from the demand on the ground. “The Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems has been of great help to the sector through various interventions.

“However, there is a limit to how much the government can help farmers if the farmers are not consistent in going to their farms.”

