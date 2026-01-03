Declan Rice delivered a commanding performance as Arsenal extended their Premier League winning run to five matches with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors were forced to come from behind after Bournemouth capitalised on an early defensive lapse.

Evanilson put the hosts ahead, punishing a mistake from Gabriel Magalhães to give the Cherries a surprise lead and spark belief among the home supporters.

Arsenal’s response was swift. Gabriel atoned for his error just minutes later, rising highest to draw the Gunners level and restore momentum.

That equaliser set the tone for a dominant spell from Mikel Arteta’s side, who began to impose themselves on the contest.

The second half belonged to Rice. The England midfielder struck twice to put Arsenal firmly in control, showcasing his composure and attacking threat from midfield.

His brace turned the match on its head and appeared to have set the visitors on course for a comfortable afternoon.

Bournemouth, however, refused to fade quietly. With 14 minutes remaining, Eli Junior Kroupi reignited the contest by pulling a goal back, raising the tension inside the stadium and setting up a nervy finale.

Despite late pressure, Arsenal held their nerve to see out the win, securing three valuable points that keep them six points clear at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Aston Villa. Manchester City could reduce that gap with a victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

For Bournemouth, the defeat extended a difficult run of form, leaving them without a league win in 11 matches. They remain 15th in the standings on 23 points, though still comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

Arsenal’s resilience and Rice’s influential display ensured they maintained their title momentum, while Bournemouth were left to rue defensive frailties in an entertaining encounter.