Rice: Bayelsa Targets 1m Tonnes With 4 Mills From South Korea

Bayelsa State Government has disclosed plans to mobilise for massive rice production with the four new rice mills received from the Korean Government.

This, the government revealed was announced as part of its renewed plan to invest massively in agriculture industry of the Governor’s second term of the Prosperity Administration.

At the flag-off of the 2024- 2025 dry season farming at the rice farm in Otuasega, Ogbia Local Government Area, recently, attended by the Deputy Governor, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and other top government functionaries, Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, encouraged the people of the state including himself and all political appointees to own their own farms, particularly in clusters.

Gov. Diri, who said the government would focus on areas where the state has comparative advantage including rice, plantain, banana, cassava, oil palm, assured that his administration would train more young people in different aspects of agriculture.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Professor Beke Sese, said the ministry was mobilising for massive rice production with the four new rice mill received from the Korean Government.

Prof. Sese, said the ministry was prepared to plant rice in the massive farmlands across Yenagoa, Amassoma, Ogbia, Isampou and Peremabiri, to meet the one million tonnes target of rice production per year.

Farmers, who attended the flag-off, were presented with improved seedlings and stems of different crops for planting alongside fertilisers and other farm implements.

