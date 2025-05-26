Rice: 13m Installed Milling Capacity Underutilised Nationwide

Share

The Competitive African Rice Forum – Nigeria Chapter (CARF-FSD Nigeria), a broad coalition of rice farmers, processors, millers, marketers and development partners said Federal Government’s selective import waiver on rice and smuggling were potential threats to local investors in the rice value chain.

Addressing the media over the weekend in Abuja, Mr. Peter Dama, Chairman, Board of Trustees,CARF-FSD Nigeria, said over 13 million metric tonnes of domestic milling capacity installed nationwide was currently being underutilised.

Dama, accompanied by the Managing Director of DID Rice, Alhaji Misbahun Lawam Didi, owner of a rice plant in Kano, said the 13 million productive capacity was now grossly underutilised as imported and smuggled rice floods the market.

He said: “Nigeria’s rice industry, which has seen over two decades of growth through public-private investments, now faces a potential collapse if immediate corrective actions are not taken.

“Over 13 million metric tonnes of domestic milling capacity have been installed nationwide — enough to meet and even exceed national demand. However, this productive capacity is now grossly underutilised as imported and smuggled rice floods the market.”

“The 2024 waiver undermined a decade of progress. In July 2024, the Federal Government granted a 180-day duty waiver on the importation of key food items, including husked brown rice, which took effect in 2024.”

While intended to temporarily reduce food prices and combat hoarding, the waiver unintentionally triggered a sharp downturn in local rice market activity”, he said.

Share