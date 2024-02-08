Ribadu Seeks UK’s Support For Kidnapping, Terrorism Fight

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has sought the support of the United Kingdom in the fight against kidnapping, terrorism and other security challenges facing Nigeria. He advocated a comprehensive and integrated approach to address the root causes of insecurity in the country. Ribadu made the call at the opening of the UK-Nigeria Security Defence Partnership Dialogue, organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) yesterday in Abuja.

The NSA said this would promote inclusive economic growth and empower marginalised communities in Nigeria. He said such a comprehensive approach would help to build societies resilient to exploitation and radicalisation and address the security challenges facing the nation. Ribadu stressed the need to adopt a holistic and forward- looking approach that leverages the full spectrum of capabilities and expertise in addressing the myriads of security challenges.

He said the UK-Nigeria Security Defence Partnership Dialogue marked another significant milestone in the enduring partnership between the two nations, united in their unwavering commitment to regional, continental and global security, stability and peace. “Our dialogue must be guided by a shared commitment to promoting regional stability, countering violent extremism, and enhancing resilience against emerging non-traditional security challenges confronting our nations is both diverse and formidable.

“In response, it is imperative that we adopt a holistic and forward-looking approach that leverages the full spectrum of our respective capabilities and expertise. “Moreover, the nexus between security and development re- mains intrinsic to our collective efforts to foster sustainable peace and prosperity. “It is imperative that we adopt a comprehensive and integrated approach that addresses the root causes of insecurity, promotes inclusive economic growth, and empowers marginalised communities to build societies resilient to exploitation and radicalisation.”

The UK National Security Adviser, Tim Barrow, said his country shared in the determination to contribute separately and together for a better world where peace, security, stability and prosperity reign. Barrow, represented by his Deputy, Dame Sarah Macintosh, said the two countries could through the partnership and dialogue, advance those shared objectives and deepen partnership and friendship to build on their national security.