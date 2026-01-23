Ribadu: Religious-Based Violence Is Attack On Nation

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has restated the Federal Government’s resolve to deal with extremist elements, insisting that religious inclined violence constitutes an attack on the state. Ribadu reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the military and other security agencies to safeguard lives and property of citizens, irrespective of religious beliefs, ethnicity, and other considerations.

Speaking yesterday at the inauguration of the US–Nigeria Joint Working Group held in Abuja, the NSA disclosed that government was expanding its early-warning and rapid response mechanisms, Specifically, the senior official explained that the initiative will strengthen evidence-based decision-making, enhance accountability, and improve the overall effectiveness of security responses nationwide.

“Alongside these efforts, investigations and prosecutions relating to attacks on religious communities have been intensified to ensure that violence is met not only with force, but with justice and accountability,” said. This is as he added that authorities were developing a national database to serve as a single, authoritative source of accurate and verifiable data on deaths and casualties resulting from violent incidents.

“Nigeria is a deeply plural society, and the protection of all citizens—Christians, Muslims, and those of other beliefs—is fundamental. Violence framed along religious lines is treated as an attack on the Nigerian state itself. “We want Nigerians to know that this partnership is working, that it is delivering tangible gains, and that our collective efforts will continue to yield positive results,” he said.

The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) further stated that progress should be assessed not by isolated incidents within a complex security environment, but by the overall direction of travel, decisions taken at the highest levels of government, and the institutional capacity being built to prevent, respond to, and punish violence wherever it occurs.

This was as he also highlighted that the partnership with the United States extends beyond security cooperation to include democratic resilience, respect for the rule of law, regional stability in West Africa, and a shared commitment to preventing extremist and malign actors from exploiting governance gaps or social divisions.